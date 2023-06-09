Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history

Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis who is a 12-year-old graduating from the University of Ottawa's biomedical science program poses for a portrait at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa on Friday, June 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis who is a 12-year-old graduating from the University of Ottawa's biomedical science program poses for a portrait at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa on Friday, June 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina