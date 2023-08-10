Ottawa gas prices to hit highest level in 2023 on Friday

A Gatineau resident fills up the gas tank at a station in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) A Gatineau resident fills up the gas tank at a station in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina