Ottawa gas prices plummet 10 cents a litre
Gas prices in Ottawa dropped by about 10 cents a litre on Wednesday, with Costco selling it for 81.9 cents a litre. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Gas prices in Ottawa plummeted Wednesday morning to their lowest levels in years.
Costco was selling gas for 81.9 cents a litre at two locations starting Wednesday, according to ottawagasprices.com.
A litre of regular was going for between 82 and 87 cents at many other stations across the city.
That’s a 10-cent drop from Tuesday, when prices ranges from 92.9 to 100.9 cents a litre.
The prices are the lowest Ottawa has seen since early 2016.
Oil prices have almost halved since the start of 2020 amid an all-out price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia unveiled plans to dramatically increase oil production, further ramping up pressure on Russia and the U.S.