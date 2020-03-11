OTTAWA -- Gas prices in Ottawa plummeted Wednesday morning to their lowest levels in years.

Costco was selling gas for 81.9 cents a litre at two locations starting Wednesday, according to ottawagasprices.com.

A litre of regular was going for between 82 and 87 cents at many other stations across the city.

That’s a 10-cent drop from Tuesday, when prices ranges from 92.9 to 100.9 cents a litre.

The prices are the lowest Ottawa has seen since early 2016.

Oil prices have almost halved since the start of 2020 amid an all-out price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia unveiled plans to dramatically increase oil production, further ramping up pressure on Russia and the U.S.