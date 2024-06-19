Ottawa G1 driver repeatedly breaching license conditions facing charges

The Ottawa Police Service says a 16-year-old G1 driver is facing charges after being stopped Wednesday morning driving unaccompanied and without front plate on the vehicle.

Previously, the driver had two suspensions for unpaid fines and demerit points, the OPS told CTV News in a statement.

"(The driver) has repeatedly breached license conditions," the OPS said on X.

The SUV has been impounded.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court in October.