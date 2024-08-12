Ottawa G1 driver receives fifth driver's licence suspension

OTTAWA
    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    A G1 driver has been suspended from driving for a fifth time, after being stopped speeding in Ottawa's east end.

    The Ottawa Police Traffic Escort and Enforcement Unit says officers stopped a vehicle going 130 km/h on Hwy. 174 near Place d'Orleans on Sunday morning. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

    "Impaired G1 Novice driver picks up 5th license suspension (unpaid fines, novice BAC above 0, impaired ADLS, Stunt & HTA)," police said.

    The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    Police did not provide a list of charges the driver is facing after the traffic stop.

    G1 is level one of Ontario's graduated licensing system.

    "Holders may drive Class G vehicles with an accompanying fully licensed driver with at least four years driving experience," Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said on its website.

    Here are the rules for a G1 driver:

    • You must not drive if you have been drinking alcohol. Your blood-alcohol level must be zero.
    • You must not drive alone, and an accompanying driver must sit in the front passenger seat
    • Each person in the vehicle must have a working seatbelt
    • You must not drive between midnight and 5 a.m.

