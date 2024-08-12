Ottawa G1 driver receives fifth driver's licence suspension

A G1 driver has been suspended from driving for a fifth time, after being stopped speeding in Ottawa's east end.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Escort and Enforcement Unit says officers stopped a vehicle going 130 km/h on Hwy. 174 near Place d'Orleans on Sunday morning. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

"Impaired G1 Novice driver picks up 5th license suspension (unpaid fines, novice BAC above 0, impaired ADLS, Stunt & HTA)," police said.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Police did not provide a list of charges the driver is facing after the traffic stop.

G1 is level one of Ontario's graduated licensing system.

"Holders may drive Class G vehicles with an accompanying fully licensed driver with at least four years driving experience," Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said on its website.

Here are the rules for a G1 driver: