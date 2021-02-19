OTTAWA -- Four fires in Ottawa in a span of eight hours kept Ottawa firefighters busy, including one at a church in Westboro.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Ottawa Fire Services received a 911 call reporting smoke and flames visible from the back of Our Lady of Lavang Church on Wesley Avenue.

The fire was contained to a room in the office portion of the church. Ottawa fire says an investigator was not required to attend the scene for this incident.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a 911 call from the owners of a home on Shea Road, reporting an odour of smoke in the home. The homeowners said the ceiling in their dining room was "hot to the touch."

The fire was quickly knocked down when firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.

Just after midnight, Ottawa fire received a 911 call reporting flames coming from the back of the garage of a home on Woodkilton Road in Ottawa's west end.

The caller had his family evacuate the home in case the fire spread from the garage.

Because of the rural location of the home, firefighters had to shuttle water from the local marina to the fire scene.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to a fourth fire just after 2 a.m., when a monitoring agency reported alarms at a business on Beechwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters could see a haze through the window of a two-storey residential/commercial building. The fire was declared under control shortly after firefighters arrived on scene.