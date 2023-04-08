Ottawa firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

Ottawa Fire Services says a dog named Teddy is safe and well after falling through ice Saturday morning.

The dog's owner called 9-1-1 from Andrew Haydon Park around 10:40 a.m. to report the dog had fallen into the water.

"The owner did the right thing by not going in after the dog and calling 9-1-1," OFS said on Twitter.

A video shared on social media shows two firefighters cutting up ice to reach the dog, whose head was still just above the water.

At 10:40, we responded to Andrew Haydon Park for a dog who went out onto the water & broke through the ice. Upon arrival, “Teddy” was really struggling & our Water Rescue Technicians performed a go-rescue & got him safely back to shore at 10:58. #OttNews 1/2 pic.twitter.com/OGHOdwqQOc — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 8, 2023

Firefighters rescued the dog and brought him back to land, where they helped warm him up.

"Teddy was not able to walk from being in the freezing water so firefighters wrapped him in a wool blanket and brought him in one of our trucks to warm up. We can confirm he is doing well," OFS spokesperson Nick DeFazio said.

The fire service is reminding pet owners to keep their pets on a leash around waterways.