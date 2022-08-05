Ottawa firefighters free man's hand from bread-making machine at Orleans business

It took Ottawa firefighters more than an hour to free a man's hand from a bread-making machine at a business in Orleans.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the incident at a business at Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard, between Orleans Boulevard and Millwood Court, Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a call at 11:13 a.m. Friday for a man with his hand stuck in a bread-making machine at a business.

Ottawa Fire says it took firefighters involved in an "extremely intricate extrication" more than an hour to remove the individual's hand from the machine.

The victim's hand was freed from the machine at 12:36 p.m., and he was transferred into the care of paramedics.

Ottawa Paramedics say the man was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition with injuries to his hand and fingers.

Officials would not release the name of the business.