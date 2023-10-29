Ottawa firefighters douse Centretown kitchen fire

A kitchen fire in an apartment building in Centretown forced residents out into the cold for some time early Sunday.

The tenant of an apartment at 335 MacLaren St., between Bank and O'Connor, called 911 at 4:49 a.m. to report the fire. Other residents called to report seeing flames from the sixth floor apartment.

An OC Transpo bus was called in to keep those who had evacuated the building warm.

The fire was declared under control by 5:18 a.m. and residents were let back inside.

Ottawa paramedics said one person was transported to hospital in stable condition. The nature of the injuries wasn't specified, but they were not considered serious.