Ottawa firefighters battle blaze at St. Luke's Anglican Church

Ottawa firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a church in the heart of Chinatown Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to St. Luke’s Anglican Church at the corner of Somerset Street West and Bell Street North at around 9:30 a.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the red brick church.

Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson Nick DeFazio told CTV News Ottawa that an organ in the church was on fire.

No one has been reported hurt.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

@OttFire on scene of a second alarm fire on Somerset St W at St Lukes Anglican Church off of Bell St N & Empress Ave. #OttNews #OttTraffic @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/e2cTOzpkDh — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 11, 2022