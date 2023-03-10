Ottawa fire, police face off in charity hockey game

Ottawa Fire Chief Paul Hutt (left) and Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs pose for a picture at TD Place. Ottawa Fire beat police 3-2 in a charity hockey game. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Fire Chief Paul Hutt (left) and Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs pose for a picture at TD Place. Ottawa Fire beat police 3-2 in a charity hockey game. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing

The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.

A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina