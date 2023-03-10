Ottawa fire, police face off in charity hockey game

Members of the Ottawa Fire Service and Ottawa Police Service hit the ice at TD Place on Friday in a friendly competition to raise money for charity.

Players traded in their uniforms for hockey jerseys in a charity game to support the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

“It’s great to have the two organizations come together and support the heart institute today,” said Lindsay Firestone with the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation.

The first charity classic hockey game raised around $3,000 for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, according to Ottawa Fire Service.

"You know, there’s a lot of fun comradery, and I think that says a lot for both services, what we want to offer back to our community; and you know what, it’s a bunch of fun - but a lot of fun going to a great cause,” Fire Chief Paul Hutt told CTV News Ottawa.

The Fire Service won the game 3-2. Thanks to a friendly bet, Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs had to put on a fire jersey.

"I prefer to wear a white one, but it’s a great cause - it’s a great event," Stubbs said. “You know, my colleague, Chief Hutt, we have a great relationship between the police and the fire, and it was on display in that big arson file in Orleans; our agencies worked really well together."