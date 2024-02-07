Ottawa Fire eyes new fines for repeated false alarm calls

The Ottawa Fire Service is looking to extinguish the high number of false alarms calls firefighters respond to each year, proposing new fines for repeated nuisance false alarms at buildings and properties required to have a fire alarm system.

Firefighters respond to over 10,000 false alarm fires each year in Ottawa, with an average of 2,600 false fire alarms caused by improper maintenance of a fire alarm system. In 2022, Ottawa fire responded to 3,000 false alarms that were the result of improper maintenance of the fire alarm system.

A report for the emergency preparedness and protective services committee recommends amendments to the Ottawa Fire Services False Fire Alarm Strategy to implement a new fee for false fire alarms that are deemed a nuisance.

"A nuisance alarm are instances where the activation of a fire alarm system occurs through a mechanical failure, equipment malfunction or improper maintenance or installation of the system," says the report for the Feb. 15 committee meeting.

The proposed fine would not apply to the first false fire alarm, but the fine would be $500 for a second false fire alarm in a calendar year, $1,000 for a third false fire alarm and $1,500 for any subsequent false fire alarm.

Staff say the new false fire alarm fee would seek to recover the cost to respond to false alarms, which is estimated to be $3,700 a call.

"There is no requirement to resolve repeat false fire alarms within the current program. Ottawa Fire Services does not have the authority to require changes to a system that has been tested and/or determined not to be compliant," the report says.

"To effectively address false fire alarms staff have determined that it is necessary to enhance the current False Alarm Reduction Strategy by providing a deterrent in the form of a user fee, to owners and property managers whose fire alarm systems are not being maintained, inspected and/or tested as required."

Under the proposed new rules, property owners would be required to notify the Ottawa Fire Service of any work being done on a fire alarm system that could cause a false fire alarm.

The report says the new fines for repeated false alarms would not apply to residential single-family homes, townhomes or condominiums that do not require a fire alarm system under the Ontario Building Code.

Staff say the proposed new fees would not apply to false fire alarms where the alarm is due to accidental damage to the system or for a malicious fire alarm, noting people who maliciously activate a fire alarm can be charged under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Several Ontario cities currently impose fines for false fire alarms, with Toronto charging $1,629 for all building types except single-family homes for a nuisance false alarm.

Ottawa fire estimates a 10 to 20 per cent reduction in false fire alarm responses over a three-year period due to the new fines.

Revenue generated by the proposed false fire alarm fee will cost the costs of two new fire prevention officers, who will be hired to review fire alarm data and to possibly issue orders and/or charges under the Fire Code if remediation is not complete, staff say.

The emergency and protective services committee will vote on the proposed new false fire alarm fees on Feb. 15.