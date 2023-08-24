Ottawa facing 'serious' crossing guard shortage ahead of back to school

The Ottawa Safety Council is issuing an urgent appeal for new crossing guards, saying it is concerned about "serious staffing shortages" less than two weeks before the start of the new school year.

More than 300 crossing guards are deployed to over 270 school zone intersections near schools across the city of Ottawa every school year.

However, the safety council says it needs to hire 50 new crossing guards to ensure kids are safe in September.

"The pandemic has continued to have a detrimental effect creating significant staffing shortages for the OSC’s Crossing Guard program throughout the year," the Ottawa Safety Council said in a statement.

"This, in addition to rising gas prices and individuals seeking different types of jobs outside of the service industry, have been the key reasons for the challenges the OSC is facing with its recruitment of Crossing Guards."

The Ottawa Safety Council says the starting rate for a crossing guard is $19.60 per hour, and shifts range from 40 minutes to 2 hours, during the morning and afternoon school bell times.

"This is the perfect job for individuals interested in making a difference in the community and for those simply looking for a side hustle, such as retirees, students, and gig workers! Over 60 per cent of the OSC’s Crossing Guards have been with the OSC for over 3 years," Jamie Kwong, executive director of the Ottawa Safety Council.

For more information, visit www.crossing-guard.ca.