OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson suggests a new federal investment to electrify transit systems across the country could fuel more electric buses on city streets.

Watson made the comment as the federal government announced $2.75 billion in funding over five years to enhance public transit systems and switch them to cleaner electric power.

OC Transpo is already planning to launch four electric buses this fall, as part of a pilot project.

"Each one of these electric buses will help us save 35,000 litres of fuel every year, which is the annual consumption of a diesel powered bus," said Watson about the importance of electric buses for the environment.

Watson told reporters he has directed staff to explore how the federal funding announcement could help expand the electric-bus fleet in Ottawa. A report will be presented to the Transit Commission this year to outline plans to add electric buses to the fleet.

"It will be substantially larger than four buses. That's baby steps, we want to go with big steps," said Watson.

The four electric buses from New Flyer Industries cost $9.3 million, which includes charging equipment for the buses.