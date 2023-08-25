Ottawa eyes former archdiocese property for new supportive housing site
The city of Ottawa is buying a former Catholic residence and seminary in the Alta Vista neighbourhood for $18.5 million, with plans to use the site for supportive housing.
Councillors on the finance and corporate services committee will vote Sept. 5 on a staff recommendation to purchase the Diocesan Centre at 1245 Kilborn Place, an 8.7-acre parcel of land with a three-storey building.
"The acquisition of 1245 Kilborn Place is a unique and rare opportunity for the City to acquire lands in close proximity to transit, community services and amenities that could be utilized to meet future housing needs," staff say in the report.
"The negotiated price of $18.5 million is considered fair and reasonable."
The Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall owns the property, and the existing buildings have been vacant since December 2020.
In May, the city entered into negotiations with the listing agent to purchase the property, and a tentative deal has been reached to purchase the property for $18.5 million.
Staff say the purchase "is a result of a sustained and increasing need for supportive housing," with 369 people on the waitlist for supportive housing as of June 1.
"Once purchased, the Property would be developed over the long-term into a supportive housing community hub focusing on transitions to housing and integrated with housing, social and, health services systems," staff say.
"The site would facilitate co-location of community and health services, development of a range of new housing options and, offer options for systems and resource coordination."
Once the purchase is completed, staff will work with the ward councillor and community partners to develop a plan for community consultation and the development of the site. The city's Hosing Services Department has already initiated a Building Condition Audit to "determine the state, next steps, and high-level financial implications of the existing improvement" and identifying repairs and renovations for the short-and-long term, according to the report.
The councillor for the ward supports the plans to purchase the property.
"Alta Vista Ward has hosted hundreds of unsheltered individuals since April 2020 in community centres, and a more permanent solution for housing is required," Coun. Marty Carr said in the report.
"Furthermore, residents in Alta Vista have expressed concern about the future of the Diocesan Centre, expressing a preference for it to be retained as opposed to being redeveloped."
