OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa driver caught taking video of crash scene on Highway 417 facing fine, charge

    An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on highway 417 earlier Saturday evening. (OPP/ X). An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on highway 417 earlier Saturday evening. (OPP/ X).
    Share

    An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on Highway 417 earlier Saturday evening, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    The driver was stopped when police saw them using their cellphone on the highway.

    The driver is facing a $615 fine.

    If convicted, the driver will also be facing three demerit points and a three-day driver's licence suspension.

    "Actions like this are dangerous not only for the driver filming but all the other motorists as well," the OPP said in a post on X.

    Meanwhile, 18 people in eastern Ontario were ticketed and charged with distracted driving after they were caught using their phones to film a serious crash on Highway 401, according to the OPP.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News