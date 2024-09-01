Ottawa driver caught taking video of crash scene on Highway 417 facing fine, charge

An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on Highway 417 earlier Saturday evening, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The driver was stopped when police saw them using their cellphone on the highway.

The driver is facing a $615 fine.

If convicted, the driver will also be facing three demerit points and a three-day driver's licence suspension.

"Actions like this are dangerous not only for the driver filming but all the other motorists as well," the OPP said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, 18 people in eastern Ontario were ticketed and charged with distracted driving after they were caught using their phones to film a serious crash on Highway 401, according to the OPP.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington