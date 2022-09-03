Ottawa donations pour in for Pakistan relief efforts

As devastating floods continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan, the country's government is grappling with how to save more lives.

“It’s really bad,” said Tariq Baig who just returned to Ottawa after a three-week visit in Pakistan. “Almost a third of Pakistan is under water.”

Baig was staying in an area unaffected by the floods, doing what he could from Lahore to help with relief efforts. At least 33 million people are without a home and hundreds of people have died.

“They have nothing--no shelter, no food. We need to do whatever we can do,” he said.

In Ottawa, there is a local initiative underway to provide some of the relief they're so desperate for. Community members dropped off supplies and donations in Kanata on Saturday.

“That’s about a hundred dollars and some Pakistani rupees here,” said Rehan Khan. The nine-year-old handed over a container full of what he says is his entire personal savings to go towards relief efforts.

“I watch videos on how much people are struggling in Pakistan,” he said. “People are literally creating ziplines to get across the river.”

For organizers, this act of kindness goes a long way.

“Two hundred dollars means two tents and that means two families of ten people and he gives shelter to twenty people,” said volunteer Shabana Baig.

Canada has offered $5 million in aid, but several say more needs to be done. Initial government estimates say the damage to Pakistan’s economy is more than $10 billion.

Donation drives have been set up in Orleans, Barrhaven and Findlay Creek. Drop-offs take place in Kanata every weekend at 38 Edgewater Street from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“We are sending a 40-foot container (of donations) to Pakistan,” said Canada Pakistan Association president Sadaf Ebrihim. “We are accepting clothes, household items and we need more hygiene products.”

The group hopes to fill the storage space with clothes and blankets but the most-needed item in Pakistan right now is shelter.

Organizers are also accepting nicely-packaged clothing donations for flood relief at ACCESS Storage, 38 Edgewater St. between 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Sept. 25.

The shipment will be leaving Canada the first week of October.