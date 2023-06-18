Ottawa doctor performed CPR on child pulled from water at Mooney's Bay

A three-year-old child is in critical condition in hospital after a bystander rescued the unconscious child from the Rideau River at Mooney's Bay.

Emergency crews responded to a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday after the child was discovered in the water at the beach off Riverside Drive.

City officials tell CTV News Ottawa a bystander carried the child from the water. CPR was performed on the victim at the beach until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Dr. Damian MacDonald, who performed CPR before paramedics arrived, told CTV News the incident happened about 500 metres away from the lifeguard-supervised beach.

"The child was already out of the water, lying on its tummy when I got there," he said. "We were here for a Father's Day picnic with my daughters and one of them pointed toward the water and said, 'There's someone on the ground there, daddy, you should go over there,' because they know I work in the field."

MacDonald said it felt like he was doing CPR for five to ten minutes between when he called for help and when an ambulance arrived.

Paramedics transported the child to hospital in life-threatening condition. The child remained in critical condition in hospital Monday.

"In these situations, you sort of sink to the level of your training and react almost instinctively and follow what you've trained to do," MacDonald said. "I was fortunate to have CPR training for children."

Ottawa police say an investigation is underway.

This is the first weekend for lifeguards on duty at Mooney's Bay and other beaches across the city.

Lifeguards at the beach responded to the scene to assist the bystander and paramedics, officials said.

VIGILANCE KEY TO WATER SAFETY

With warmer weather and summer vacations approaching, experts say this incident is a reminder to be safe around the water.

Stephanie Bakalar with Lifesaving Ontario says vigilance is key. That means swimming in lifeguard-supervised areas, wearing a life jacket, and staying within arm's reach of your child.

"You may think the water is shallow and it may quickly turn deep, so be aware of your surroundings and the water you're in, and always swim where the lifeguards are," she said. "Drowning is quick and it is silent and it can happen faster than you can believe. You do not want to take your eyes of your kids even for a moment."