Ottawa council votes to keep vacant unit tax with some changes
The owners of vacant homes in the city of Ottawa will continue to face a new tax, after council voted to maintain the vacant unit tax.
Coun. Laura Dudas introduced a motion calling on the city to rescind the tax in 2024 and not charge the owners of vacant properties the one-per-cent tax on their 2023 assessment.
However, council voted 15 to 8 in support of a replacement motion from Coun. Glen Gower, seconded by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, to maintain the vacant unit tax, and direct staff to "improve and further simplify the declaration process" and open the declaration portal earlier in December.
"I do think it's a very important and significant policy to address the housing crisis, and also an important funding tool," Gower said during the council debate.
"I think it is too early to fully declare it a success or a failure, it will take 2 or 3 years of data to understand."
The previous council approved the vacant unit tax in March 2022, a move designed to address homes sitting empty and neglected.
Homeowners are required to submit a declaration every year indicating whether the home is occupied or vacant. Any property empty for more than 184 days during the previous year will be taxed the equivalent of one per cent of its assessed value, with the funding supporting affordable housing.
Staff said in June that 3,268 homes were declared vacant by homeowners and 2,836 were deemed vacant by the city because no declaration was received. More than 1,900 notices of complaints were filed about the tax, according to the city.
Dudas wanted to scrap the vacant unit tax, suggesting the administration of the levy is a "bureaucratic burden" on households, and claimed residents were "blindsided by having the VUT applied to them."
"Ottawa has a housing crisis and all tools at our disposal need to be explored. We didn't know specific numbers but on a leap of faith we passed a program believing that the quote, unquote bad guy would be the target," Dudas said on Wednesday.
"We have heard from residents who were never intended to pay this tax, but because of their specific situation have been caught up in this net and have to.
"The VUT can be an amazing tool to help tackle our housing crisis, but something has gone wrong and whatever happens today the status quo cannot be allowed to continue in Ottawa."
Coun. Brockington was one of the eight councillors that voted against the motion to maintain the vacant unit tax.
"I want to see people living in homes; not in shelters, not on the streets, wrap around services. The question is, is the vacant unit tax the right way to get there?" Brockington said.
"I have a huge issue in us telling people how to use their homes. I just think it is wrong to do that, but yet I take criticism because it looks like I'm not wanting to help solve this crisis that we have, and nothing could be further from the truth."
Coun. Shawn Menard noted council needs to use all the tools at its disposal to address the housing crisis.
"I went on there, it was relatively easy to click that box and declare," Menard said about the process to submit the declaration.
"That wasn't a huge burden on me, but the burden of homelessness, the burden of people that are precariously housed now that's the real burden we should be trying to tackle and this is one of the only tools that we have to do that. At the end of the day, my priority is trying to end that form of human suffering with the limited tools we have."
The motion from Gower and Sutcliffe recommends staff also look at increasing access by allowing declarations to be completed at Client Service Centres and leveraging phone number and email data obtained in the first year to improve customer serving.
Staff will also look at considering a reduction in the frequency of the declaration and look at other ways to streamline targeted or periodic declaration. Council also wants staff to amend the vacant unit tax to exempt newly built homes that are listed for sale and not sold in the reference year of vacant from the VUT.
"The last time I checked the priority of this council is to end the homelessness which we all recognize requires multifaceted solution – it's not one size fits all," Coun. Theresa Kavanagh said.
"There's no question that we need more affordable housing. This is why council supported the vacant unit tax in the first place."
According to statistics provided by the city, Rideau Vanier and Somerset had the highest vacancy rates in Ottawa at 2.3 per cent. There were 355 vacant units in Rideau-Vanier and 313 in Somerset.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to Russia's civil aviation agency.
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former U.S. President Donald Trump's chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Debt among Canadian millennials at record levels, while earnings haven’t kept up: RBC report
Canadian millennials are more likely to face the brunt of a wavering labour market as most face mounting debt with an income that fails to keep up with inflation, according to a report from RBC Economics.
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
-
Ottawa to buy ferry for route between P.E.I, N.S., will build 2 more ferries by 2028
The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Auston Matthews signs four-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has signed a four-year contract extension worth an average of $13.25 million per year, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
-
U.S. father, son donate cases of chips shipped to them after road trip to Canada
Within days of an American father-son duo returning home from a road trip to the homeland of ketchup chips, dozens of Heinz bottles arrived on their doorstep.
Montreal
-
Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
New Sante Quebec agency will let patients know their waiting list status, says health minister
Barely 24 hours after tabling a bundle of some 150 amendments to his reform of the healthcare network, Minister Christian Dubé had another one in store for parliamentarians on Wednesday morning. This time, the government wants to ensure that Santé Québec keeps patients well informed about their place on various waiting lists.
-
You can't use the REM if you can't find it, so a Montreal university student took charge
Getting around the greater Montreal region by public transit should be easy but it seems many are having trouble finding their way from the Metro to the new REM. It's a problem one Concordia student decided to solve himself. While most students spend their summers enjoying their downtime, graphic design student Dashiell Friesen made other plans.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with making threats also charged with arson
A 38-year-old suspect in Kirkland Lake has been charged with setting a fire in July, and for making drunken threats in August.
London
-
London, Ont. woman awakens from medically-induced coma days before wedding
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
Charges laid after woman dies from multi-drug overdose
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a man and a woman earlier this year, leading to the woman to suffer a fatal overdose.
-
Udderly ridiculous: Hazmat situation on Highbury Avenue the result of spilled cream
A Wednesday morning hazmat situation in east London, Ont. quickly turned into a dairy-filled debacle for emergency crews.
Winnipeg
-
Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union
The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.
-
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
A Winnipeg church has been left destroyed following a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
EXTENDED COVERAGE
EXTENDED COVERAGE | Patient by patient recount in former neurologist sexual assault trial nears end
The process of walking through complainant files one by one in the sexual assault trial of a former Kitchener neurologist is nearing an end.
-
Pasture raising pigs brings different approach to New Dundee farm
A farm in New Dundee is taking an outdoor approach to raising its pigs, using a technique known as pasture raising.
Calgary
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safety
The family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratorium
The Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
2035 or 2050? A realistic clean electricity goal for Alta. could fall between the two
As politicians spar over whether 2035 or 2050 should be the deadline to attain a net-zero electricity grid in Alberta, the correct answer may lie somewhere in the middle.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deaths
Ninety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
-
Saskatoon great grandmother has been driving school buses for over 45 years
Orleen Smith has been driving school buses since 1976 and has no plans to retire from the industry.
Edmonton
-
Senior assaulted in Leduc County after helping suspects with 'car trouble': RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people who assaulted a senior in Leduc County.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratorium
The Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
'Really something special': U of A Pandas take home 4th straight tennis championship
The University of Alberta Pandas tennis team is the recent winner of a fourth consecutive national championship, something that hasn't been done at the school in 20 years.
Vancouver
-
'Monumental loss': Fire evacuees from Kelowna, B.C., area learning status of homes online
After several long days of waiting, wildfire evacuees from the Kelowna, B.C., area are getting an opportunity to check the status of their properties online.
-
'Completely unbelievable': B.C. tenant facing eviction doubts landlord's daughter wants cramped basement
Vancouver resident Crystal Cornthwaite has been told her landlord’s daughter wants to move into the basement apartment where she currently pays below market rent – an eviction scenario advocates say has become increasingly common since B.C. made renovictions more difficult.
-
B.C. premier says province is looking into establishing year-round emergency response to wildfires
British Columbia's premier says the province is looking into establishing a year-round emergency response to wildfires due to the growing frequency and scale of these disasters.
Regina
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deaths
Ninety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
-
Sask. Serious Incident Response Team investigating in custody death in Regina
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man died in Regina police custody on Tuesday.