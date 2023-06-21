3,200 homes declared empty through Ottawa's vacant unit tax process

Approximately 6,000 properties have been declared or deemed empty under Ottawa's new residential vacant unit tax, designed to ensure liveable homes don't sit empty.

City staff say 3,268 homes were declared vacant by homeowners ahead of the deadline to submit a declaration form, while another 2,836 units were deemed vacant because no declaration was received.

The city of Ottawa introduced the residential vacant unit tax in a bid to address homes sitting empty and neglected across the city. All revenue collected from the tax will go into the city's funds for more affordable housing.

Property owners were required to submit a declaration indicating the home's occupancy status by April 30. Any property that's vacant for more than 184 days in a year will be taxed an extra one per cent on the property tax bill.

If a declaration was not received by the end of April, the property would be deemed vacant and the vacant unit tax will be charged on the final property tax bill due in June.

There are 336,865 units in the city of Ottawa, according to a memo from Deputy City Treasurer Joseph Muhuni.

Statistics released by the city of Ottawa show 1,065 of the 3,268 homes declared vacant by homeowners were condominiums, while 891 were single-family detached homes and 612 were townhouses/rowhouses.

Rideau-Vanier has the highest number of vacant units in Ottawa with 355, followed by Somerset (313 units), Alta Vista (212), Kitchissippi (207) and Barrhaven West (195)

Joseph Muhuni says the number of vacant units and revenue will continue to change over the next 14 months, "as we go through the appeal and audit phase."

City Council approved the vacant unit tax starting in 2023. The city says the tax is an "incentive in the city's toolbox" to get vacant properties on the market to rent or sell – increasing Ottawa's housing stock.

Property owners can appeal their vacant unit tax charge through the city of Ottawa's website.

As of Sunday, 1,909 notices of complaint have been filed with the city of Ottawa about the vacant unit tax.