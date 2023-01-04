Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation by Thursday morning

A mix of freezing rain, ice pellets, rain and snow could create slippery driving and walking conditions across Ottawa overnight and Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and Gatineau, calling for 2 to 5 mm of freezing rain, along with 5 cm of snow and ice pellet accumulations.

"Rain is expected to transition to freezing rain or ice pellets this evening as temperatures drop below the freezing mark. Freezing rain and ice pellets may mix with snow at times tonight," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Freezing precipitation may last for several hours tonight before transitioning over to light flurries or freezing drizzle Thursday morning."

Environment Canada says highways, roads and walkways may become icy and slippery.

The freezing rain warning stretches from the Belleville-Quinte area through Kingston, Brockville, Prescott to the Cornwall area, along with the Prescott-Russell area, and Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay.

Environment Canada says Arnprior, Renfrew, Pembroke, Petawawa and Killaloe areas could see 5 to 10 cm of total snow and ice pellet accumulations by Thursday morning.

Brockville, Prescott and Kemptville areas could see 3 to 7 mm of ice and freezing rain.

Ottawa Police and the OPP remind motorists to drive according to the conditions and "leave yourself extra distance to stop safely."

The forecast calls for rain mixed with ice pellets changing to freezing rain mixed with ice pellets and snow tonight. Low minus 2 C.

Snow or ice pellets should end Thursday morning, but there could be some lingering flurries or showers during the day with a high of 3 C.

Thursday night will be cloudy, with a low of minus 5 C.

Friday's outlook is cloudy with a high of plus 2 C and a chance of flurries.

A bit of sunshine is in the forecast for the weekend, with seasonal highs around minus 5 C.