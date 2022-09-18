Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain over the next 24 hours
Heavy rain is in the forecast to kickoff the final week of summer.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain today through Monday evening.
Showers, at times heavy, are expected to continue over the next 24 hours.
"Showers and thunderstorms have developed over central and eastern Ontario and are expected to continue intermittently through Monday evening," Environment Canada said in a statement. "Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible in areas that receive thunderstorms."
Environment Canada says Prescott-Russell, Brockville-Leeds and Grenville, and Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry's Bay will also see 30 to 40 mm of rain.
The forecast calls for showers to continue through the evening, with the risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 5 to 10 mm of rain. Low 13 C.
Showers will continue on Monday with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. High 18 C.
Clouds linger Tuesday with a high of 19 C.
Wednesday could see some showers and a high of 22 C.
Fall officially arrives late Thursday. The forecast includes a low chance of showers and a high of 14 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 19 C and a low of 9 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico
The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared Puerto Rico's south coast on Sunday -- already causing an island-wide power blackout and threatening to dump 'historic' levels of rain.
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Queen Consort will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla, Queen Consort will be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a televised address on Sunday evening, during which she will praise her late mother-in-law’s historic legacy.
Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.
Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan, forcing thousands to evacuate
A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation, and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border
Ukrainian authorities say they have located makeshift prisons where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such 'torture chambers' have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week.
Atlantic
-
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
-
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
-
Cape Breton’s largest street hockey tournament returns after three years
Many events have made their return this year for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this weekend, that included one of the biggest road hockey tournaments in the Maritimes.
Toronto
-
Another person bit by coyote in Burlington; 7th unprovoked attack reported
Another person in Burlington has been bit by a coyote, bringing the attacks involving the canines in that city to seven.
-
Safety advocates question use of cement trucks for Toronto snow removal
Some safety advocates have expressed concern that the 33 cement trucks joining Toronto’s snow-removal fleet this winter will pose a higher risk to pedestrians and cyclists on the road.
-
Ontario to make decision on funding long COVID plan soon, Moore says
Ontario is expected to make funding decisions for a long COVID strategy in the near future, the province's top doctor says, as health officials work to create standard definitions and treatment protocols.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault criticized for saying Quebec hospital's racism problem fixed
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is facing criticism for saying members of an Indigenous community want to reopen a debate about systemic racism rather than fix problems at a nearby hospital.
-
Atikamekw community doesn't want to solve problems 'on the ground': Legault
François Legault is still convinced that "the situation has improved a lot at the Joliette hospital" since the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan.
-
CAQ promises to invest $40 million more in religious heritage
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) would invest an additional $40 million over four years for the preservation of religious heritage if it regains power.
Northern Ontario
-
A busy Saturday night for Sudbury police
Sudbury police tell CTV News that a hundred calls were received on the evening of Sept. 17.
-
First nations elders and leaders gather in Sudbury for film premier
Having grown up in Montreal filmmaker Michael Zelniker says his love of the Boreal forest made him want to know more.
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect for much of the northeast
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for much of the northeast Sunday afternoon.
London
-
Londoner reflects on Jesse’s Journey to meet Queen Elizabeth II
Many London, Ont. residents will be among the millions who will rise early to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Monday.
-
‘Remembering Heidi’: Walking Terry Fox Run in memory of long-time volunteer
For more than 20 years Heidi Kokott was a dedicated member of Terry Fox Run London.
-
London police seek information in fatal hit and run investigation
A person was transported to hospital with serious injuries Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision.
Winnipeg
-
'The legacy needs to be honoured': Dufferin Gang remembered in Selkirk
A group of Second World War veterans who all lived on the same block in Selkirk at one time or another is being remembered for their service.
-
'She's my Queen': couple from Ebb and Flow First Nation travel to London for Queen's funeral
A couple from Ebb and Flow First Nation in Manitoba have travelled to England to pay their respects to the Queen in person.
-
Kitchener
-
Asking for compassion, coyote attacks, police break down wrong door: Top stories of the week
A mother asking for compassion following her son's death, an increase in coyote attacks, and Brantford police breaking down the wrong door round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario to make decision on funding long COVID plan soon, Moore says
Ontario is expected to make funding decisions for a long COVID strategy in the near future, the province's top doctor says, as health officials work to create standard definitions and treatment protocols.
-
Armed robbery injures four people in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved the brandishing of handguns and led to four people getting hurt.
Calgary
-
Man killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in southeast Calgary
One man is dead and another in hospital following a Sunday morning collision in southeast Calgary.
-
2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary
Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.
-
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
-
Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.
-
Canadian dollar falls to lowest level in nearly 2 years amid possible global recession
The value of the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest point in nearly two years this week, adding further pressure on Canadians already squeezed by high inflation and the possibility of a global recession.
Edmonton
-
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family to continue legacy
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
-
Programme for Queen Elizabeth II's Alberta memorial released
The memorial will go from 10 to 11 a.m., with a livestream available for people who cannot attend. The livestream will be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral live on CTV News
Here is how you can watch CTV News' live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 19.
Vancouver
-
Shots fired into Surrey home, police say
Shots were fired into a Surrey home early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
First in-person Terry Fox Run since 2019 draws crowd in Canadian icon's B.C. hometown
For the first time since 2019, crowds gathered in Terry Fox's hometown of Port Coquitlam for the 42nd annual run in his name to raise funds for cancer research.
-
Former B.C. teacher given 18-month ban for falsifying credentials
A woman who got a job at an independent school in Kelowna by submitting a false teaching certificate has been banned from applying for a legitimate certificate for 18 months.
Regina
-
'We locked it down': Terriers outlast Bruins in penalty-filled affair
The Yorkton Terriers were able to withstand a late push by the Estevan Bruins, kicking off their 2022-23 schedule at home with a win.
-
Regina fire responds to several structure fires over the weekend
The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to multiple small fires in central Regina over the weekend.
-
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.