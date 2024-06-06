Ottawa could see 20-30 mm of rain today

Ottawa will receive some relief from the hot and humid weather today, but it will be a wet end to the first week of June.

Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 20 to 30 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region.

The record for greatest rainfall on June 6 in Ottawa history is 31.2 mm, set back in 1994.

The forecast calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 31.

Showers ending this evening then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The outlook for Saturday and Sunday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers both days. High 17 C on Saturday and 18 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

Hot June

Environment Canada's long-range forecast calls for hot temperatures to continue through June.

The monthly temperature forecast shows Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next four weeks.