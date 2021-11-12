OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa cleaners are facing charges for allegedly stealing items while cleaning homes.

Ottawa police say the two women responded to and also posted their own advertisements offering their services as cleaners in homes across the city.

"Once employment was gained, they attended to do the contracted work," said police in a statement Friday afternoon.

"After they completed their workday, got paid and were gone, the owners noticed that jewelry and/or money were missing from their home.”

Police believe the two have been using the scheme to steal from homeowners since April 2021, and that there may be other victims.

Mackenzie Thomas, 22, and Jocelyne Savoie, 32, both of Ottawa, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, theft not exceeding $5,000 and breach of probation.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have released descriptions of the two women so other victims can come forward.

Thomas is described as white, 5'4, with hazel green eyes, and dark brown, curly shoulder-length hair. Police say she also has numerous tattoos on both arms.

Savoie is described as white, 5'5, brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service East Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.