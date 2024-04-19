Ottawa city funding 41 civic events amounting to more than $63K
The City Allocation Committee has revealed the 2024 Civic Events Funding for 2024 and it’s amounting to a total of $63,000 paid to 41 events in Ottawa.
In a memo sent to the mayor and members of council on Friday, the allocation committee said 41 applications were approved out of the 67 ones they received from agencies through the open call for proposals launched on March 6. Each event will receive between $1,250 and $1,600.
“To ensure an equitable distribution of funds, most agencies will not be receiving the full funding requested. Agencies can decide how best to redistribute their budgets based on the amount of funding they have received,” reads the memo.
Funding was prioritized this year for events that are directed towards diversities, including Francophones, immigrants, Indigenous Peoples, 2SLGBTQ+ community members, older adults, people living in poverty, people with disabilities, racialized people, rural residents and women and youth, reads the memo.
The program was introduced on Sep. 25, 2019. Funding is issued by the city’s Community and Social Services Department.
More information is available online.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
WATCH Video shows dramatic police takedown of carjacking suspects chased through parking lot north of Toronto
Police have released video footage of a dramatic takedown of a group of teens wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in Markham earlier this month.
After hearing thousands of last words, this hospital chaplain has advice for the living
Hospital chaplain J.S. Park opens up about death, grief and hearing thousands of last words, and shares his advice for the living.
DEVELOPING G7 warns of new sanctions against Iran as world reacts to apparent Israeli drone attack
Group of Seven foreign ministers warned of new sanctions against Iran on Friday for its drone and missile attack on Israel, and urged both sides to avoid an escalation of the conflict.
WHO likely to issue wider alert on contaminated cough syrup
The World Health Organization is likely to issue a wider warning about contaminated Johnson and Johnson-made children's cough syrup found in Nigeria last week, it said in an email.
Advocacy groups speak out against domestic violence comments by Nova Scotia minister
Several Nova Scotia groups that assist women are speaking out against comments on domestic violence by Justice Minister Brad Johns, and at least one is calling for his dismissal.
A couple lost their wedding rings during the ceremony. Two strangers found a fitting solution
Every good wedding has to have one teensy, tiny crisis.
'It was all my savings': Ontario woman loses $15K to fake Walmart job scam
A woman who recently moved to Canada from India was searching for a job when she got caught in an online job scam and lost $15,000.
Families to receive Canada Child Benefit payment on Friday
More money will land in the pockets of some Canadian families on Friday for the latest Canada Child Benefit installment.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Advocacy groups speak out against domestic violence comments by Nova Scotia minister
Several Nova Scotia groups that assist women are speaking out against comments on domestic violence by Justice Minister Brad Johns, and at least one is calling for his dismissal.
-
'Dangerous man' with firearm in Bible Hill in custody: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a 'dangerous man' with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.
-
P.E.I. teen charged in connection with death of Tyson MacDonald to be sentenced Friday
The teen charged with mischief and obstruction in the investigation into the disappearance of Tyson McDonald is before a judge in Georgetown, P.E.I., Friday.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows dramatic police takedown of carjacking suspects chased through parking lot north of Toronto
Police have released video footage of a dramatic takedown of a group of teens wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in Markham earlier this month.
-
TTC service could be disrupted Monday if electrical and trades strike, CEO warns
The head of the TTC is warning of possible impacts to service on Monday if the union representing a group of more than 650 electrical and trades workers moves ahead with a strike.
-
'It was all my savings': Ontario woman loses $15K to fake Walmart job scam
A woman who recently moved to Canada from India was searching for a job when she got caught in an online job scam and lost $15,000.
Montreal
-
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
-
Stabbing at Montreal motel leaves woman seriously injured
A woman's life is in danger after a stabbing at a motel in Montreal.
-
Longueuil lifts boil water advisory for Saint-Hubert, alert remains in effect in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
The City of Longueuil has lifted its boil water advisory for the borough of Saint-Hubert.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating threat found in high school bathroom stall
Sudbury police will have an increased presence at a local high school after two threatening messages were found in a bathroom stall.
-
Driver suffered medical emergency in fatal Highway 17 crash
One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash at a northern Ontario business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Northern Ont. man fined after decoy operation catches him hunting on private property
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
Windsor
-
Body recovered from Detroit River
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Detroit River.
-
City of Windsor flunks fiscal transparency in new report
A new report from the C.D. Howe Institute puts the City of Windsor at the bottom of the list for fiscal transparency.
-
Police in Windsor looking for Ramtin Bayat
Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man last seen in the downtown area.
London
-
Human trafficking-related charges laid by London police
London police have charged a man from Manitoba with human trafficking-related charges. Police in the 600 block of Wellington Rd. near Wilkins Street when they saw a vehicle with stolen plates in a parking lot.
-
Crash causes power outage in St. Thomas
According to police, there was “significant damage” to the hydro pole, causing a power outage to the surrounding areas.
-
Man arrested after police locate stolen vehicle
A Lucan man is facing a number of charges after police said they recovered a stolen truck.
Kitchener
-
Landlords reporting increase in tenants refusing to pay rent or leave
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent -- and they say it's not the only similar case they've dealt with recently.
-
Strange beasts stalking Silver Lake in Waterloo
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park.
-
Ontario Review Board considers future of Kitchener man who killed wife, blew up home
An Ontario Review Board hearing was held at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care in St. Thomas on Thursday to consider the future of Udo Haan.
Barrie
-
Break-in leaves Barrie home with considerable water damage
Police are hoping to identify the person(s) who allegedly broke into a Barrie home and caused extensive water damage.
-
Serious rollover on Highway 400 sends mother to hospital
Person airlifted to Toronto after a rollover on Highway 400 Friday morning.
-
Clock ticking on CAA's Worst Roads campaign
CAA's Worst Roads campaign ensures municipalities know which roads its residents feel need rapid improvement.
Winnipeg
-
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
-
Winnipeg Jets release Round 1 playoff schedule
The Winnipeg Jets have released its first round playoff schedule.
-
WINSAR members ready to answer the call for missing persons
In southern Manitoba, members of Winnipeg Search and Rescue (WINSAR) remain vigilant as they assist in finding a missing Manitoban.
Calgary
-
Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut down this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
-
Calgary mayor and council 'incredibly focused' on rezoning plan
Calgary’s blanket rezoning plan is one of the most contentious issues to face the city in recent years, with a public hearing starting Monday morning.
-
City of Calgary to respond to Alberta water-sharing announcement
The City of Calgary is going to provide an update on its drought preparedness plan and respond to the province’s water-sharing agreements on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers host Los Angeles Kings on Monday in Game 1 of playoffs
The National Hockey League has confirmed the schedule for the first four Edmonton Oilers playoff games.
-
Worker dies after fall at north Edmonton construction site
Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker fell to their death earlier this week.
-
Families to receive Canada Child Benefit payment on Friday
More money will land in the pockets of some Canadian families on Friday for the latest Canada Child Benefit installment.
Regina
-
New crash course focused on getting Sask. youth excited about journalism
Fifteen youth from a variety of backgrounds are taking on the monumental task of creating and performing a live radio broadcast with on seven days to prepare. The goal of the project is to get more youth excited about journalism.
-
'Opening soon': Highly anticipated return of Taco Bell to Regina approaching
Many in Regina have been waiting for Taco Bell's return to the Queen City since news of a return first broke in January 2023, an exact opening date isn't widely known yet, but it will be 'opening soon.'
-
Travel not recommended on several Sask. highways Friday morning
As a 'Colorado hybrid' system continues to bring snow and gusty winds to parts of Saskatchewan, highway conditions have continued to deteriorate over the past 48 hours.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police committing three officers to curb crime in Pleasant Hill
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is dedicating three officers to a specialized unit to help curb crime in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
New Sask. dental hygienist degree program to offer strictly evening classes
A new dental hygienist degree program is launching at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) in September to help meet a growing demand for oral health specialists.
-
Travel not recommended on several Sask. highways Friday morning
As a 'Colorado hybrid' system continues to bring snow and gusty winds to parts of Saskatchewan, highway conditions have continued to deteriorate over the past 48 hours.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Canucks release round 1 schedule against Nashville Predators
It's been nine long years since the Vancouver Canucks have played an NHL playoff game at Rogers Arena and fans are ready to see this season's Pacific Division champions take on the Nashville Predators.
-
Off-duty Mountie cleared of wrongdoing after cyclist seriously injured in Langford, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared an off-duty Mountie of wrongdoing after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle last month.
-
Facebook Marketplace seller must refund buyer over false advertising, B.C. tribunal decides
A Facebook Marketplace seller is being ordered by B.C.'s small claims tribunal to repay hundreds of dollars after selling a product under false advertising.
Vancouver Island
-
Off-duty Mountie cleared of wrongdoing after cyclist seriously injured in Langford, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared an off-duty Mountie of wrongdoing after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle last month.
-
Vancouver Canucks release round 1 schedule against Nashville Predators
It's been nine long years since the Vancouver Canucks have played an NHL playoff game at Rogers Arena and fans are ready to see this season's Pacific Division champions take on the Nashville Predators.
-
Bigger boats, more nets, people arrive in Zeballos, B.C., for new orca rescue attempt
A large seine fishing vessel capable of casting a net strong enough to hold a nearly 700-kilogram killer whale calf has arrived in Zeballos, B.C., to participate in the latest attempt to rescue the young orca stranded in a remote tidal lagoon.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.