    • Ottawa city funding 41 civic events amounting to more than $63K

    City of Ottawa building is seen in this undated photo. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) City of Ottawa building is seen in this undated photo. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
    The City Allocation Committee has revealed the 2024 Civic Events Funding for 2024 and it’s amounting to a total of $63,000 paid to 41 events in Ottawa.

    In a memo sent to the mayor and members of council on Friday, the allocation committee said 41 applications were approved out of the 67 ones they received from agencies through the open call for proposals launched on March 6. Each event will receive between $1,250 and $1,600.

    “To ensure an equitable distribution of funds, most agencies will not be receiving the full funding requested. Agencies can decide how best to redistribute their budgets based on the amount of funding they have received,” reads the memo.

    Funding was prioritized this year for events that are directed towards diversities, including Francophones, immigrants, Indigenous Peoples, 2SLGBTQ+ community members, older adults, people living in poverty, people with disabilities, racialized people, rural residents and women and youth, reads the memo.

    The program was introduced on Sep. 25, 2019. Funding is issued by the city’s Community and Social Services Department.

    More information is available online.

