Ottawa Charge to play game at Canadian Tire Centre this winter

This image released by the PWHL shows the new logo for the Ottawa Charge hockey team on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (PWHL via AP) This image released by the PWHL shows the new logo for the Ottawa Charge hockey team on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (PWHL via AP)
Ottawa's professional women's hockey team will play against their rivals on NHL ice this winter.

Ottawa Charge announced it will play Montreal Victoire at the Canadian Tire Centre on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

The stadium, with a capacity of 19,000 fans, will be the third Canadian NHL venue to host a PWHL game. Ottawa's largest hometown crowd last year was 8,252 fans at TD Place.

"We are excited for the opportunity to bring our game to the Canadian Tire Centre for the first time," said Ottawa Charge general manager Mike Hirshfeld in a news release.

"This game is coming on early in our season, so we're hoping to fill the place, as we're going to need their energy when we face our closest rivals."

The game will the Ottawa Charge's third of the season. The Charge will open their second Professional Women's Hockey League season at Bell Place against Victoire on Nov. 30.

The team will then play its home opener on Dec. 3 against the Toronto Sceptres at TD Place at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Canadian Tire Centre game go on sale to the public on Nov. 14 at 10:00 a.m. EST and will be available on Ticketmaster.

