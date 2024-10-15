PWHL Ottawa Charge releases 2024-25 season schedule

The schedule for the second season of Ottawa's professional women's hockey team has been released.

Ottawa Charge will play its first game of the season on Nov. 30 against Montreal Victoire at Place Bell in Laval at 5 p.m. The team will then play its home opener on Dec. 3 against the Toronto Sceptres at TD Place at 7 p.m.

The Charge will play 30 games this regular season, two more than last season. Thirteen of those games are confirmed to be played at TD Place.

The location for two of the games will be announced at a later date.

The PWHL will observe three international breaks during the season, from Dec. 9 to 16; Feb. 3 to 10 and April 3 to 25 for the IIHF Women's World Championship.

The World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa will send the Charge on the road for five straight games in December and early January, but they will return home for seven games after the second international break.

Its final home game will be played on April 30 against Walter Cup defending champions Minnesota Frost.

The Charge will also be taking part in two mini-camp games in Montreal against the Boston Fleet and the Victoire on Nov. 21 and 22.

"Fans have been asking about the schedule and we’re excited that it’s finally here," said Ottawa Charge general manager Mike Hirshfeld in a news release.

"We had the best fans in the league last year and it will be a blast to play in front of a packed house again this season."

The regular season will conclude on May 3 with Ottawa playing Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

This will be the first season the team will play under the name Ottawa Charge after playing as PWHL Ottawa last year.

The PWHL says 'Charge' pays tribute to Ottawa – from the city's motto 'Advance' ('En Avant'), with the logo featuring a monogram 'O.' The teams colours will have a red, grey and yellow colour scheme, with the 'O' logo with spikes.

Ottawa Charge season tickets are on sale now. A limited number of half-season ticket packages will be available on Oct. 17 and single-game tickets will be on sale Oct. 30.