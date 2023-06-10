Ottawa Catholic School Board eyes reserves to balance 2023-24 budget

An empty classroom at an elementary school in Simcoe County. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) An empty classroom at an elementary school in Simcoe County. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina