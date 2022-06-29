Ottawa broadcaster, entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe to run for mayor: Sources

Longtime Ottawa entrepreneur, broadcaster and author Mark Sutcliffe will be running for mayor of Ottawa, sources say.

This comes amid a major change at Ottawa city council, with Mayor Jim Watson and several current city councillors not seeking re-election.

Sutcliffe has been a prominent figure in the Ottawa business community. He founded the Ottawa Business Journal in 1995, spent many years as a radio host on Newstalk 580 CFRA and 1310 News, hosted TV programa on CPAC and Rogers TV, wrote for the Ottawa Citizen, and served on the boards of numerous organizations in Ottawa. He currently hosts the Digging Deep podcast.

Sutcliffe said he is holding a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to make an announcement "related to the mayoral race in the City of Ottawa."

Sutcliffe will be on the ballot alongside seven other candidates: Brandon Bay, Bob Chiarelli, Bernard Couchman, Graham MacDonald, Catherine McKenney, Ade Olumide, and Param Singh for the Oct. 24 election.

More details to come…