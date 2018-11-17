

CTV Ottawa





A popular bridal retail chain says it plans to file for bankruptcy in the “near future.”

David’s Bridal has over 300 stores across North America- including one in Ottawa’s Trainyards shopping center.

Bride Emily Smith just had an appointment with her bridesmaids. They found a dress for the wedding this spring. She says she hasn’t started to worry the dress may not come in. “There have been a few companies that have filed for bankruptcy protection... Toys ‘R’Us is doing just fine. And I figure we have a couple months.”

But bridesmaid Nicole Cotton is concerned. “I am a little worried! But they said they will be in by the end of February.”

The company plans to file for bankruptcy but says it is business as usual as it restructures. The company is trying to reach a deal with lenders in order to reduce a debt of more than $400 million dollars.

But the company hopes it won’t affect daily operations.

In a statement to CTV News, a company spokesperson says “Customers have no reason to be concerned we are not closing stores, appointments are continuing as usual, and shipments are being processed as always guaranteed”

Bride to be Britany Van Wylick is taking any chances. She was shocked when she heard the news. “I was immediately freaking out; messaging all my girls…we can’t go there anymore. I was so upset I was going to cry.”

She says she is cancelling her appointments at David’s. “I am not going to take that chance. Just in case the dresses can’t come in,” she says, “

David’s Bridal has been in business for 60 years.