OTTAWA -- A five-year-old Ottawa boy received a late birthday gift from Ottawa Police.

On Tuesday, a convoy of Ottawa Police cruisers and motorcycles surprised Gakah Both Chuol at his home.

Gakah wanted to visit the Ottawa Police station for his 5th birthday on March 25, but the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions meant he wasn't allowed in the building.

Ottawa Police Acting Deputy Mark Ford and Insp. Bob Bernier organized eight vehicles to visit his home on Tuesday, one day before he was scheduled to undergo heart surgery. Gakah sat on a police motorcycle and in a police cruiser with the sirens on.

Gakah, his parents Both and Tina and his two-year-old sister Nyarew moved to Canada in 2018. The Salvation Army in Barrhaven Church sponsored the family when they arrived in Canada.

The Salvation Army says Gakah wants to be a police officer when he grows up.