Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
Elyse Banham tweeted a picture of a letter she received that claimed she could not be a role model because she appeared to be overweight, according to the writer.
"As a member of the Ottawa Board of Health, citizens expect you to be a role model for our city's residents and I believve (sic) you cannot fulfil that role due to your unhealthy status. It is unacceptable to be overweight by the 20 pounds it appears you are carrying," it said. "I would be happy to see you on the new committee on the condition that you become a better role model."
Banham was quick to call it out.
"Standards that are projected onto women make this type of work hard. Sad, demeaned & hurt today but standing up for myself and all women," she said on Twitter.
Her tweet was met by an outpouring of support from across the city, including board of health chair Coun. Catherine Kitts and Ottawa Public Health.
"You’re beautiful (inside & out!) & a valued board member. Proud to see you speak out about this nonsense. The toxic vitriol hurled at women in leadership is beyond comprehension," Kitts replied.
OPH's Twitter account replied with a "corrected" letter from their "Bruce" character calling Banham "an incredible role model for our community" and that her empathy for others makes her a "beacon of much-needed light" for which they are grateful.
"We will always be happy to have you as part of our Board, especially on the condition that you never change, Elyse," the note said.
Speaking to CTV News Ottawa, Banham said it was the first physical letter she's ever received in her four years on the board of health.
"When I read through it, I was shocked," she said. "At first, I was sad and I'll admit I cried in my office and I felt, obviously terrible… then I got a bit angry and I posted it to Twitter and I've had thousands of people reach out with supportive messages understanding that what you look like does not determine how you contribute and that's the important message."
Banham says the letter came after her photo was used in an Ottawa Citizen article in which she is quoted talking about diversity on city committees and boards.
"My photo was used for that article and the person was responding to that, and she felt the need to tell me that I needed to lose weight in order to participate in a committee," she said. "This person paid a dollar to send a letter but I will not be giving them any rent in my head. It’s just important to realize that your value comes from within, not from the outside."
She said she shared the message in part because women in professional settings often deal with messages about how they look.
"My daughter is turning three in a couple of weeks and I was thinking about her when I posted it and when I received it," Banham said. "I hope when she's older, she doesn't need to think about, 'What do I look like? Do I need to put makeup on? Do I need to go to the gym today?' She just knows she'll be able to contribute."
COUNCILLORS SHARE MESSAGES OF SOLIDARITY
Other city councillors shared messages of solidarity with Banham and their own experiences dealing with gendered harassment.
Bay ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh, who is the council liaison for women and gender equity, told CTV News these kinds of messages are disheartening.
"What if a young woman, who's ambitious, she's in high school… and then finds out if I'm in the public space, someone's going to criticize the way I look and make these kind of comments. It's soul destroying, it's wrong, and it's not helpful," she said. "I'm particularly disappointed it's coming from another woman, by the way."
Somerset ward Coun. Ariel Troster said she received an email the same day Banham tweeted her letter that said her lipstick makes her "look like a cheap whore."
"In the year 2023, women in leadership positions are being faced with this kind of toxic garbage constantly," Troster wrote.
"Being a member of local government means long hours and in many smaller communities, little pay. When you add constant harassment to the job, who would want to do it? If we want gender equity in political leadership, we need to tackle the constant stream of online harassment," she said in a second tweet.
Banham says she doesn't know if these kinds of messages will ever go away, but what's important is the support that so many more people are offering.
"What I can say is that thousands of people wrote to support me and that's what our community believes in," she said. "I hope that others see that, who maybe are nervous, see that support and think, 'I can contribute, too.'"
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
'Targeted inflation relief' coming in 2023 federal budget, Freeland says
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
BREAKING | 1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
Zellers opening inside Hudson’s Bay stores in Ontario, Alberta this week
Hudson’s Bay will open the first 12 Zellers locations inside existing Ontario and Alberta department stores this Thursday.
Safety steps Airbnb renters can take -- and measures that operators must
A deadly fire that swept through a building in Old Montreal on Thursday where several apartments were being used as Airbnb units is raising safety concerns about short-term rental properties. Here are several steps guests can take to protect themselves.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Atlantic
-
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
-
N.S. government offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them in public health system
Front-line nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
Spring equinox arrives Monday evening, marking first day of season
The spring (vernal) equinox arrives at 6:24 p.m. on Monday. The equinox is the time of the year when the position of the sun passes south to north over the equator.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario's sick day program expires next week. Here's what we know
Ontario’s temporary sick day program is set to expire at the end of March and officials remain tight lipped over whether they will extend the program, saying instead the policy has 'filled its purpose' and remains 'status quo.'
-
'Reckless' rebuild: Attempt to halt Gardiner construction stalled at city hall
A Toronto committee shelved an attempt to re-open the contentious debate over the future of the eastern Gardiner Expressway Monday, after city staff revealed that nearly half of the project’s billion-dollar budget had already been spent.
Montreal
-
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
-
Safety steps Airbnb renters can take -- and measures that operators must
A deadly fire that swept through a building in Old Montreal on Thursday where several apartments were being used as Airbnb units is raising safety concerns about short-term rental properties. Here are several steps guests can take to protect themselves.
Northern Ontario
-
Another southern Ont. snowmobiler dies in crash on a northern trail
Another southern Ontario resident in their 30s has died following a snowmobile crash in the northern region.
-
Elliot Lake cancels drag race event, cites lack of interest, economic losses
Elliot Lake has cancelled the Northern Shore Drag Race, which has been going on for the past two decades and typically draws hundreds of vehicles and a thousand people.
-
Sudbury police say vehicle was travelling 170 km/h in 80 km/h zone
A young driver from Espanola has been charged with stunt driving following a recent incident in the early morning hours in Sudbury.
London
-
Investigation on hold: Cause of blaze at former LPH still undetermined
The City of London, Ont. and fire officials said it will be some time before they know whether a building that burned down on the grounds of the former London Psychiatric Hospital over the weekend can be saved.
-
Woodstock, Ont. childcare centre operator facing additional charges
Trevor Hendershott, the operator of a childcare centre in Woodstock, is facing additional criminal charges — including sexual assault — following his re-arrest last week.
-
London man charged with arson
A London man has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire over the weekend. According to police, crews were called to a working fire at an apartment building in the 1600-block of Adelaide Street north around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Portage la Prairie man accused of killing family appears in court
A Portage la Prairie man accused of killing his wife and two children has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, moving his case one step closer to trial.
-
Man stabbed with hypodermic needle at restaurant: police
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a stranger with a hypodermic needle while they were waiting in line to order food at a restaurant.
-
Here is when reservations will open for Manitoba’s campsites
Manitobans are encouraged to plan ahead and get ready for camping season as the province’s new park reservation launching next week.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
Atypical winter sees weather records tested as Waterloo region residents welcome spring
Monday marks the first day of spring, and if you’ve found yourself wondering why this winter seemed a bit different weather-wise from past years, there are a few reasons.
-
17-year-old killed in crash near Drayton, Ont.
A teenager has died and two others have serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township near the village of Drayton.
Calgary
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
-
'Emergency' scams on the rise in Airdrie, Alta.
RCMP at one southern Alberta detachment say they have received a larger number of reports of 'emergency scams,' also known as 'grandparent scams,' in the past couple of weeks.
-
Cougar warning issued for Kananaskis Country trail
Alberta Parks says users of a popular trail in Kananaskis Country should take precautions because of a cougar sighting in the area.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police seize 31 kilograms of cocaine and $55,000 in record drug bust
Prince Albert police say the largest-ever drug bust in the city occurred after a major investigation.
-
Top-selling Sask. realtors faked paperwork to get mortgages approved for clients, police say
A fraud scheme involving fake documents used to qualify for a mortgage has been linked to two Saskatoon real estate agents.
-
Province overturns city decision to block 112-unit condo development in downtown Saskatoon
A provincial appeal board has overturned a city decision to block the development of a 112-unit apartment on former Knox United Church land.
Edmonton
-
Regimental funeral for fallen Edmonton police officers scheduled for next Monday
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest next Monday.
-
5 killed, boy seriously injured, in northern Alberta crash
Five people were killed in a crash in northern Alberta Sunday evening. One person – a five-year-old boy – survived and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP say.
-
Alberta procured children's medication from Turkey on its way to pharmacies
A fresh supply of children's pain and fever medicine is being distributed to Alberta pharmacies, the health minister says, with enough stock received to last for two years to prevent future supply shortages.
Vancouver
-
Taxi driver injured, cab stolen in North Vancouver carjacking
Police in North Vancouver are seeking witnesses to the carjacking of a taxi Saturday.
-
Burnaby scuttles controversial proposal to build waste facility in parkland
City councillors in Burnaby, B.C., have abandoned a controversial proposal that would have seen parkland paved over for a green recycling and organic waste facility.
-
B.C. doctor facing second sexual assault charge
A Metro Vancouver doctor is facing a second charge of sexually assaulting a female patient, according to authorities.
Regina
-
'It’s toxic': Why some experts say new Experience Regina slogans go too far
Mixed reviews continue to roll in days after Experience Regina delivered new campaign slogans that lean into the double entendre of the capital city’s name.
-
RPS asking public for help with investigation into theft with weapon
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public's help with an investigation into an alleged theft with a weapon on Saturday.
-
Sustainable agriculture partnership will see $485M invested in Sask.: Province
A new federal/provincial deal will see a total of $485 million invested over the next five years to assist with sustainable agricultural projects in Saskatchewan.