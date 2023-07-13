Ottawa Bluesfest says Thursday night's concerts proceeding as planned

Mumford & Sons, The War on Drugs, Declan McKenna and other acts will take the stage at RBC Ottawa Bluesfest Thursday night.

Organizers say the weather is expected to clear by late Thursday afternoon, and the concerts will go ahead as scheduled tonight at LeBreton Flats.

"We are not expecting any severe weather this evening - things are proceeding as planned," RBC Ottawa Bluesfest said on Twitter.

At least one tornado touched down in Barrhaven Thursday afternoon, approximately 20 km south of the Bluesfest site.

Severe weather rolled through the area all day on Thursday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Organizers say they are closely monitoring the weather and will provide an update on any changes.