Ottawa Bluesfest says Thursday night's concerts proceeding as planned

Approximately 30,000 people packed LeBreton Flats to see Shania Twain on the opening night of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa) Approximately 30,000 people packed LeBreton Flats to see Shania Twain on the opening night of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina