

CTV Ottawa





The kids might not be out of school yet but all Ottawa area splashpads are open to the public at 9 am each day. While the calendar says we still have days before Summer officially starts, the City of Ottawa has started the opening of its Summer outdoor water locations this week. Lifeguards will be at supervised beaches beginning Saturday, June 16 and will remain there every day until Sunday, August 26 from noon until 7 p.m. Most outdoor pools will also open on June 16, depending on location.

If you are looking forward to the opening of wading pools here in the capital, you'll have to wait until June 28 or July 3 depending on the location. Each wading pool will host a free special event during the summer. For information on your local wading pool's activity schedule, it will be posted there or you can learn more at ottawa.ca.

A reminder there is no smoking or vaping at all City properties that includes beaches.