Ottawa asks for feedback on new O-Train station names
An east-bound OTrain pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, ON.
OTTAWA -- The 24 stations for Ottawa's expanded light rail transit system to Orleans, Kanata and Riverside South need names.
The City of Ottawa has launched pubic consultations on naming the 24 stations along the O-Train Confederation Line and Trillium Line.
In a statement on its website, the city says when recommending a station name, it follows best practices and established rules. The criteria includes:
Meaningful geographic reference
Names must provide meaningful and easily understood geographic and navigational information about travel and location.
Easy to understand in English and French
Names must be easily understood in both English and French
Easy to Pronounce
Names must be easy to pronounce and easy to use in spoken form
Easy to write
Names must be easy to use in written form
Unique from other stations and city locations
Names should be distinct from each other and from other locations in the city so that there is no confusion with other station names
Established Transitway station name
Established station names are familiar for customers
You can provide feedback on the station names until August 26.