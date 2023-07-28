Ottawa announces property tax relief for Barrhaven homeowners affected by July tornadoes

The city of Ottawa is offering tax relief to Barrhaven homeowners affected by the two tornadoes earlier this month.

Approximately 125 homes were damaged when two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb on July 13. The Northern Tornadoes Project says the two EF1 tornadoes had maximum winds of 155 km/h.

The city says homeowners impacted by the tornadoes may be eligible to cancel, reduce or refund part of their property taxes for 2023, if the property has been "destroyed or damaged to the point that it is substantially unusable" or repairs prevent normal use for three months.

Residents can contact Revenue Services at 613-580-2444 or email taxadjustments@ottawa.ca. You can also visit ottawa.ca for the form that tornado-impacted residents must submit by Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says two tornadoes touched down in Ottawa last Thursday. Here is a look at the path of the two tornadoes.