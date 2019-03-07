

Josh Prigle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Airport parking lot is nearly full.

On the eve of March Break, the airport announced it is setting up a temporary parking lot because its parking facilities are approaching capacity. It's the first time in the airport's history that the parking facilities are running out of space.

The temporary parking lot will be located at the nearby Hylands Golf and Country Club on Alert Road to accommodate traffic, as needed. .

It will cost $10 per day to park in the temporary lot.

The airport says it will offer a free shuttle service to and from the airport terminal and the golf club.

Passengers are being encouraged to try parking at the on-site facilities before driving over to the new overflow parking area.