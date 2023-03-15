Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a “degradation of service levels.”
The Ottawa International Airport Authority said in a statement Wednesday it has "observed a degradation of service levels associated with ground-handling activities for Sunwing and Flair airlines" in recent weeks.
Both airlines contract Menzies, a third-party ground handling firm, for aircraft marshalling and baggage handling, the statement said.
"Following written warnings to Menzies, the issues reached untenable levels in the past week, leading the OIAA to provide Menzies with a 30-day notice of termination of its operating license at the airport,"
The notice was issued on Monday, the airport authority said.
"The service levels passengers from both airlines have had to endure do not meet the customer experience threshold the OIAA is committed to facilitate."
A spokesperson for Flair Airlines said the decision won't impact its operations.
"The termination action was taken by Ottawa International Airport. This will have no impact on Flair's operations," the spokesperson said. "We work closely in cooperation with our airport partners and will continue to provide low-fare flying from Ottawa.
"Ottawa International Airport will contract a new baggage handling/ground crew."
Menzies is a global logistics company that operates in more than 250 locations across 58 countries.
Major issues for travellers
The news comes after a number of Sunwing and Flair passengers were delayed several hours at the Ottawa airport Tuesday due to a baggage issue.
Passengers travelling with Flair Airlines to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Were supposed to leave just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the plane took off five hours late.
Passengers said they weren't given many details about the delay, other than that it was caused by a baggage issue.
"I'm here with my wife and my father-in-law, who's 87 years old," traveller Bob Gagnon said from the airport. "They tell you to come several hours early, right? So we did that. We've been here for a long time."
Flair Airlines said in an email that the delay was due to airport equipment and the problem was not within the airline's control, adding passengers may be eligible for compensation.
Passengers travelling with other airlines also reported baggage delays Tuesday night.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Radiation-detecting satellite by team of Canadian students successfully launched into space
A miniature satellite designed and built by Canadian university students and researchers has successfully launched into space on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Downing of U.S. drone likely an 'isolated incident': Canadian military analyst
The downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, an act the Americans are blaming on a Russian fighter jet, appears to be an 'isolated incident,' a former NATO commander and Canadian military analyst says.
'How are you going to compete?': Canadians grapple with tight housing market
From single parents on the hunt for a place to raise their children to millennials just wanting a rental that won't cost most of their salary, these are stories of how Canadians are being priced out from coast to coast.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Elon Musk brought internet to Brazil's Amazon. Criminals love it.
Brazilian federal agents aboard three helicopters descended on an illegal mining site on Tuesday in the Amazon rainforest. They were met with gunfire, and the shooters escaped, leaving behind an increasingly familiar find for authorities: Starlink internet units.
'Stalkerware': Scientists study 14 spyware apps to see how they can infiltrate your phone
A recent study finds a number of popular smartphone spyware apps are not only hard to detect and remove, but their poor security means they can leak sensitive personal information.
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Mid-March nor'easter brings messy mix of rain, snow to the Maritimes
A slow-moving nor’easter has brought a messy mix of snow and rain across the Maritimes.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wed., March 15, 2023.
Toronto
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victim
Police say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Cybersecurity expert has questions about Toronto Pearson's new AI partnership
An Ontario cybersecurity expert is asking a number of questions about Toronto Pearson International Airport's newest artificial intelligence partnership.
-
This group of Torontonians have been polar plunging for almost 100 days. Here's why
For the last 96 days, a group of Torontonians have been plunging into frigid lakes across the region.
Montreal
-
3 victims remain in critical condition after Monday's crash in Amqui
Three people are still fighting for their lives, two days after a pickup truck plowed into almost a dozen pedestrians walking down a street in the Quebec town of Amqui.
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
-
Quebec bill aims to better regulate police stops, combat racial profiling
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says he wants the province to better regulate police stops to combat racial profiling and give the police ethics commissioner more teeth. Bonnardel presented a vast bill on Wednesday, which aims mainly at modernizing certain practices of the police forces.
Northern Ontario
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Southern Ont. snowmobiler killed in Lake Nipissing crash
A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has died after a single snow machine crash on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeast
With the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
London
-
Thames Pool not reopening this summer as city considers permanent closure
Thames Pool has offered public swimming and recreation to residents of Old South and Downtown London since 1927, but the public pool is unlikely to ever open again.
-
London police charge Kitchener man in relation to human trafficking investigation
A human trafficking investigation by London police has led to charges for a Kitchener man.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Ontario poised to require women-only bathrooms on large construction sites
The Ontario government is hoping to amend rules about bathrooms on construction sites to make them cleaner, safer and provide some for women only.
Winnipeg
-
Settlement offer tabled for Downtown Winnipeg Police Headquarters lawsuit
A settlement offer is on the table for the city’s lawsuit over construction cost overruns for the Downtown Police Headquarters project.
-
Bennett backs supervised consumption sites day after Manitoba bill on licensing them
The federal minister of mental heath and addictions says she is concerned some may misunderstand the role harm reduction plays in reducing overdose deaths after the Manitoba government said it would introduce legislation that would require licensing for supervised drug consumption sites.
-
Highways reopened after poor driving condition closures
Highway 1 and the Perimeter Highway have been reopened after they were closed Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
U.S. bank failure treated as ‘extinction event’ in Waterloo Region tech sector
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the U.S. led to a weekend of crisis management in Waterloo Region as roughly 10 per cent of tech start-ups in Canada faced a cash crunch following the bank’s collapse.
Calgary
-
Alberta man wins STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
-
Woman shot by RCMP last month was armed, ASIRT says
A woman who was shot by police on a rural highway east of Calgary last month was armed with what appears to be a small knife.
-
Downtown CTrain station reopens after double stabbing
Calgary Transit confirms CTrains are now stopping at the Fourth Street LRT station in the downtown core after two people were stabbed.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon community fridge forced to move following complaints
A food security resource in Riversdale is being forced to move following complaints from surrounding businesses.
-
Alleged victim disappointed as former Saskatoon gym teacher appears in court by phone
A Saskatoon woman who is unable to identify herself due to a court-ordered publication ban she's fighting to remove says she is disappointed she wasn't able to face her former gym teacher in court on Monday.
-
Sask. premier's approval rating at 60%, second highest in country, poll says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has a 60 per cent approval rating putting him second highest among the provinces, according to a poll released by the Angus Reid Institute.
Edmonton
-
Police close road, erect tent near north Edmonton school
Officers taped off a block, set up barricades and erected a tent over a road next to Londonderry School in Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Province providing $30M to upgrade Red Deer Regional Airport
Alberta will invest $30 million to expand the Red Deer Regional Airport as part of budget 2023.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Canucks beat Dallas Stars 5-2, extend win streak to five games
The Canucks got off to a speedy start Tuesday with two goals on their first three shots of the night.
-
Attempted robbery at East Vancouver cannabis store caught on camera
Security video has been released of an attempted robbery at an East Vancouver weed store Monday night.
-
Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decades
From its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.
Regina
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing program
A record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan's municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assault
Three boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Mystery surrounds abandoned car on Regina street that sat for over 2 months with tickets piling up
A car sat on a Regina street for more than two months with tickets piling up, according to residents in the area.