The Ottawa 67's are mourning the death of a former star player.

Lance Galbraith died in a car crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday at the age of 42, according to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Galbraith played five seasons with the 67's in the late 1990s and early 2000s, winning a Memorial Cup in 1999 and an OHL championship in 2001.

“When you think of the guys we have had here, Lance was right up there with the most popular Ottawa 67’s of all-time,” said former Coach and GM Brian Kilrea in a statement from the team. “It’s very sad and all of our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates.”

Galbraith also played for other pro leagues in the U.S., including the ECHL, where he won Kelly Cup championships with the Idaho Steelheads in 2004 and 2007.

