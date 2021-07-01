OTTAWA -- André Tourigny is leaving the Ottawa 67's to take over the head coaching job in Arizona.

The Coyotes announced Thursday that Tourigny will be the eighth coach in franchise history.

In 198 games as head coach of the Ottawa 67's, the team went 130-52 and 16, winning the East division the past two seasons.

"It’s been an incredible experience being part of the 67’s and OSEG family and I’ll always be grateful for what we were able to accomplish here together," said Tourigny in a statement released by the Ottawa 67's.

"I’m leaving Ottawa knowing that a culture of hard work, respect and community involvement is as strong as it’s ever been. The Ottawa 67’s are in great hands. Thank you to the staff, the fans and the City of Ottawa for everything.”

Tourigny coached Canada to a silver medal at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Tourigny was previously an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators. He replaces Rick Tocchet as head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.