Orleans residents raise issue of speeding after pedestrian hit at intersection

A group of neighbours in Orléans is banding together and raising the issue of speeding on their residential street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle over the holidays.

Last week, a pedestrian was hit while crossing the intersection of Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Hunters Run Drive. A 70-year-old driver was charged with failure to yield and the pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

Dmitri Tchebotarev lives on Hunters Run Drive, just three doors down from the intersection.

He says drivers speed up to catch the light before it turns red.

"It only stays green for a couple of seconds and with no obstructions, cars are just gunning it when they want to make the light there," said Tchebotarev.

Neighbours say the issue isn’t new. John Jerry, another resident, says he has brought up the problem to the city since he moved to the street in 1999.

"In my opinion, all we need is a couple of those plateau bumps and the problem will be solved," said Jerry.

"You come across very early in the process that they’re just trying to put you off. There’s maybe three dozen homes on this street so we don’t matter."

Jerry says traffic has only gotten worse with a nearby school, new developments and locals using Hunter’s Run Drive as a shortcut, causing speeding in both directions.

"We’re scared to cross the street in our own neighbourhood," said neighbour Michelle Beaupre. "We’ve been saying our security is in danger for years."

In June 2021, residents received a letter from city councillor Laura Dudas, saying: "…a study of this section of road determined it would be eligible for traffic calming measures to alleviate the issue of speeding on your residential street."

Temporary seasonal measures called flex stakes, meant to narrow the road, were put in place until last year when they were removed.

"Almost instantly the city as well as I were getting responses from citizens saying it was very confusing," Dudas told CTV News Ottawa.

Since then, Dudas says the city installed has installed a speed board along with other signs.

"Speeds from what I understand don’t meet the current city measures for things like putting in speed bumps," said Dudas.

But residents don’t agree, fearing it’s only a matter of time before another person gets hit.

"There are other streets in Orléans where they have put some speed bumps and where they’ve done things so why is our security not as important," said Beaupre.

CTV News reached out to the city for comment but no one was available for an on-camera interview.