OTTAWA --
Ottawa and eastern Ontario will enter the "orange-restrict" zone when the stay-at-home order ends on Tuesday, allowing non-essential businesses and restaurants to reopen for in-person service.
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will enter the "green-prevent" zone on Feb. 16.
On Feb. 10, Renfrew County, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit moved into the "green-prevent" zone.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what the colour-coded restriction zones mean for each region in eastern Ontario.
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health
-
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
Ottawa Public Health
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit
RESTRICTIONS
-
Private gatherings (green, orange levels): 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
-
Public events (green, orange levels): 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
-
Weddings, funeral services, religious services (green, orange levels): 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors, 100 people outdoors
-
Schools (green, orange levels): All schools remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit
-
Child care (green, orange levels): All child care centres remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit
Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Patrons must be seated with a two-metre minimum distance or impermeable barrier required between tables
-
Face coverings required except when eating and drinking
-
Patron screening (passive)
-
Required contact information for one patron per seated party
-
Dancing, singing (including karaoke) and performing music is permitted, with restrictions
-
Buffet style service is prohibited
-
Night clubs are only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
Capacity limit of 50 patrons seated indoors
-
A maximum of four people may be seated together
-
Outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted
-
Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Required contact information for all seated patrons
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
-
Strip clubs closed or permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar
Sports and recreational fitness
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Patrons must maintain two-metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport
-
A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors in classes
-
A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment
-
A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
-
Capacity limits are applied on a per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, with a maximum of 50 people per league
-
Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
-
Face coverings are required except when exercising or playing sports
-
Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
A maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all indoor classes
-
Each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room
-
100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport
-
No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)
-
Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
-
Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams
Retail
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
-
Line-ups or other gatherings outside stores are managed by the establishment and must ensure two metres of distance between customers
-
Face coverings are required
-
Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
Screening for patrons is required
-
Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
-
Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
-
Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance
-
Face coverings required
-
Limit music volume to be low enough that a normal conservation is possible
Personal care services (salons, barber shops, etc.)
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Oxygen bars, steam rooms, and saunas closed
-
Patron screening (passive)
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed
-
Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)
-
Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
-
Require contact information from all patrons
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Cinemas
GREEN-PREVENT
-
A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
-
A maximum of 50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
Face coverings are mandatory except when eating or drinking only
-
Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
-
Patron screening (passive)
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors
-
Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
-
Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Require contact information from patrons
-
Screening of patrons is required
-
Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
Meeting and event spaces
GREEN-PREVENT
-
A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
-
Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services apply if held in meeting and event spaces: 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
-
Booking multiple rooms for the same event is not permitted
-
A maximum of 50 people per room is allowed indoors if venue operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
Patron screening (Passive)
-
Exceptions for court services and government services
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
Capacity limit for the venue of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors
-
Limits for weddings, funeral and religious services of 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
-
Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
-
Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Limit of 4 people may be seated together
-
Require screening of patrons
-
Require contact information for all seated patrons
-
Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)
-
Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted
Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
A maximum limit of 50 people is in place
-
Table games are prohibited
-
Passive screening (passive)
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained
-
Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Require screening of patrons
-
Require contact information from all patrons
-
Safety plan available upon request
Performing Arts Facilities
GREEN-PREVENT
-
A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors and 100 spectators outdoors
-
Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
-
Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
-
Performers and employees must maintain two metres of physical distance except for purposes of the performance
-
Drive-in performances are permitted
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
Capacity limits per venue of 50 spectators indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
-
Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Screening of patrons is required
-
Require contact information from all patrons
-
Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
-
Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
-
Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
-
Drive-in performances permitted