OPP seize drugs, weapon at a residence in eastern Ontario, charge 28-year-old woman

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Prescott, Ont. Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The search warrant was executed at a residence located on King Street West, where police found and seized "over 16 grams of suspected cocaine, over 12 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, dozens of suspected methamphetamine (speed) pills, as well as suspected MDMA, psilocybin, hydromorphone pills and an unknown white powder."

An undisclosed amount of cash, digital scales, a cellphone and conducted energy weapon – a stun gun – were also seized at the residence.

The woman was arrested at the scene. She is facing five counts of possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.