OPP seek help locating missing Pembroke teen

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kaylee Dagenais was last seen at around 8 p.m. Friday in Pembroke.

She’s described as white, 5-foot-3 (160 cm) and around 140 lbs (63 kg). She has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, a black sweater, black track pants, white shoes, and carrying a white-and-black checkered duffel bag.

Anyone with information about Kaylee Dagenais’s whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.