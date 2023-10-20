OPP seek help identifying man suspected of crashing stolen vehicle on Highway 401

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing a vehicle from Mississauga, Ont. and crashing it into another vehicle and a ditch on the 401 in eastern Ontario.

OPP said the vehicle's owner was tracking it with an Apple Air Tag and told police Thursday morning that it was on the 401 near Napanee.

Police found the vehicle and began following it as it drove eastbound, toward Kingston. According to police, the driver got off the 401 at Highway 38, but then turned back onto the 401 and sped away. Police chose not to chase the vehicle, citing a concern for public safety.

The driver is alleged to have crashed into the back of a white Volkswagen Jetta on a ramp at Division Street, knocking the vehicle into the ditch. The driver of the Jetta suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The stolen vehicle was found in a ditch near a highway on-ramp but the suspect had run away. A search was unsuccessful.

The Tyendinaga Police Service later told OPP that the suspect went into a store on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and provided photos.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect.

If you can identify this suspect in the attached photos please contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).