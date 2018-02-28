OPP say online threat directed at school in Petawawa unsubstantiated
Newstalk 580 CFRA/CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 4:42PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 1, 2018 6:20PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a teenager after an online threat was directed towards Valour School in Petawawa.
Police now say there is no known threat to public safety.
19-year-old Colton Blair Clark is facing one charge of mischief and one charge of personation.
OPP say the school in Petawawa was placed into secure mode Wednesday morning, following a threat made on Facebook.
The threat, which was allegedly made to a student, has been deemed unsubstantiated.