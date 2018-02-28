Ontario Provincial Police have charged a teenager after an online threat was directed towards Valour School in Petawawa. 

Police now say there is no known threat to public safety.

19-year-old Colton Blair Clark is facing one charge of mischief and one charge of personation.

OPP say the school in Petawawa was placed into secure mode Wednesday morning, following a threat made on Facebook. 

The threat, which was allegedly made to a student, has been deemed unsubstantiated. 