

Newstalk 580 CFRA/CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police have charged a teenager after an online threat was directed towards Valour School in Petawawa.

Police now say there is no known threat to public safety.

19-year-old Colton Blair Clark is facing one charge of mischief and one charge of personation.

OPP say the school in Petawawa was placed into secure mode Wednesday morning, following a threat made on Facebook.

The threat, which was allegedly made to a student, has been deemed unsubstantiated.