OPP say home invasion and assault on Wolfe Island was targeted incident

Ontario Provincial Police now say there is no risk to public safety after a home invasion and assault at a home on Wolfe Island.

Police say officers received reports from homeowners just after 4 a.m. Thursday that they had been assaulted by an unknown individual.

"The individual left the residence afterwards and has not yet been located," the OPP said in a statement.

On Thursday, police believed there could still be a risk to public safety and urged residents to make sure their doors and windows were locked. On Friday, OPP said the incident appeared to be targeted.

"The investigation has now confirmed that this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident," police said.

Police again reminded residents to ensure their doors and windows were locked and told residents to expect a large police presence on the island as the investigation continues.

The Wolfe Island Ferry Service warned people to expect delays on Thursday due to the incident. There was no report of delays on Friday.

Wolfe Island is near Kingston, Ont.