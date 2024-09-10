OPP renew calls for info about missing Smiths Falls men
Ontario Provincial Police say someone has information that can lead to solving the disappearances of two men from Smiths Falls, Ont.
OPP and the Smiths Falls Police Service continue to search for Lawrence Bertrim and Robbie Thomson.
Bertim, now 44, was last seen Sept. 30, 2022, while Thomson, now 35, was reported missing Oct. 19, 2023, but is believed to have gone missing between Oct. 12 and 18, 2023.
"While it has not been determined that the two incidents are connected, investigators cannot rule that out," OPP said in a news release Tuesday.
Police have conducted several searches since the men went missing, including underwater and from the air with the use of a drone, and have followed up on multiple tips from the public.
Last fall, OPP warned residents in the town southwest of Ottawa to be cautious about spreading rumours, saying it can slow down the investigation.
"While there have been multiple appeals for information, investigators still believe someone has a key piece of evidence that will help determine what happened to Lawrence Bertrim and Robbie Thomson," said OPP.
A third missing person case in the Smiths Falls area around that time has since become a hit-and-run case. Steven Tate, 34, went missing Nov. 3, 2023. His body was found five days later and it was determined he was hit by a vehicle, the driver of which has yet to be found. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in connection with his death.
