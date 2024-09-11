OPP recover stolen vehicle following chase of Montreal man on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
A 19-year-old man from Montreal is facing multiple charges after patrolling officers located a stolen vehicle driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario Wednesday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
When officers from the Leeds County OPP located a stolen vehicle going eastbound on the highway near Gananoque shortly after 8:30 a.m., the driver drove away and disappeared. The vehicle was found later travelling eastbound on County Road 2, near the village of Maitland.
That was when officers with the Grenville County OPP Detachment stepped in to assist, at which time the driver started speeding dangerously in a residential area in the Township of Prescott. He then entered a commercial plaza on Prescott Centre Drive.
When police surrounded the area to prevent the vehicle from driving away, the driver stepped outside and ran into a wooded area near Highway 401.
Police then contained the area and requested assistance from Canine Unit.
The suspect was located just after 10:30 a.m. by the Canine Unit.
He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from police officer, dangerous driving, mischief over $5,000, mischief to computer data and possession of an identity document.
He appeared in court Wednesday.
