OPP pull over vehicle on Highway 401 after child spotted walking around inside

OPP stopped the vehicle on Highway 401 and found more passengers than seats, including two children without seatbelts. The driver did not have a driver's licence. (OPP/X) OPP stopped the vehicle on Highway 401 and found more passengers than seats, including two children without seatbelts. The driver did not have a driver's licence. (OPP/X)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina